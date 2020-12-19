UrduPoint.com
Senate Elections To Be Transparent, No "Horse Trading": Humayun Akhter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, Humayun Akhtar Khan on Saturday said that Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was in the favor of transparent Senate elections to stop Horse Trading.

Talking to a private news channel, he said in past, votes were bought through corruption and Horse Trading the elections of upper house of the parliament.

But PM Khan wanted to make the system transparent so that people could use their voting power without any political pressure or coercion.

He said perception has existed that it was easier for the political party in the power to form a government in the Senate. Therefore, PTI might suffer from this move, but they wanted to make the entire system transparent and corruption free, whatever the outcome.

If the opposition was benevolent or not corrupt, they should welcome this move, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

