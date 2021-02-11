Senate elections will be held on March 3, announces ECP

(@fidahassanain)

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification according to which nomination papers will be filed by the candidates on Feb 12th and 13th.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that Senate elections will be held on 3rd of next month.

According to Notification issued by the ECP, nomination paper will be filed by the candidates on 12th and 13th of this month while publication of nominated candidates will be made on Sunday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be made from 15-16 of this month while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be received on 17 and 18th February. These appeals will be disposed of by the tribunal on 19th and 20th of this month.

Final list of eligible Candidates will be published on 21st of this month while candidates would withdraw by 22nd February.

The polling will be held on 3rd of next month from nine am to five pm in the Parliament House and all provincial Assemblies without any break.