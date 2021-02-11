UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Elections Will Be Held On March 3, Announces ECP

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 06:01 PM

Senate elections will be held on March 3, announces ECP

Election Commission of Pakistan has issued notification according to which nomination papers will be filed by the candidates on Feb 12th and 13th.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2021) Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday announced that Senate elections will be held on 3rd of next month.

According to Notification issued by the ECP, nomination paper will be filed by the candidates on 12th and 13th of this month while publication of nominated candidates will be made on Sunday.

The scrutiny of nomination papers will be made from 15-16 of this month while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nominations will be received on 17 and 18th February. These appeals will be disposed of by the tribunal on 19th and 20th of this month.

Final list of eligible Candidates will be published on 21st of this month while candidates would withdraw by 22nd February.

The polling will be held on 3rd of next month from nine am to five pm in the Parliament House and all provincial Assemblies without any break.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan February Sunday All From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Facebook releases update regarding reaching billio ..

3 minutes ago

UVAS inks MoU with Chauhdary Poultry Services to p ..

6 minutes ago

Unknown assailants abduct, abuse transgender in Pe ..

9 minutes ago

107,550 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

34 minutes ago

OIC Condemns the Recent Blasts and Killings in Afg ..

37 minutes ago

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.