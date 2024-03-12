Senate Elections: Yusuf Raza Postpones Father Death Anniversary
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2024 | 07:16 PM
Death anniversary of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, father of Ex PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was postponed which was scheduled to be held on third Ramazan (Thursday)
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Death anniversary of Syed Alamdar Hussain Gilani, father of Ex PM, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani was postponed which was scheduled to be held on third Ramazan (Thursday).
The anniversary was differed owing to the Senate elections which are being held on March 13 and Mr Gilani is contesting it and on the same day.
The new date of the anniversary will be announced later, says a news release issued here on Tuesday.
