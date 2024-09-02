Senate Elects Six New Members To PAC Representing All Federating Units, ICT
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2024 | 11:14 PM
The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously elected six new members to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ensuring representation of all federating units and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2024) The Upper House of the Parliament on Monday unanimously elected six new members to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) ensuring representation of all federating units and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT).
Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, and Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, during the third meeting of the 342nd session of the Senate, moved the motion under the Rule 172-F of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business of the Senate demanding the House to elect the PAC membership of six members including Senators Shibli Faraz, Bilal Ahmed Khan, Saleem Mandviwalla, Afnan Ullah Khan, Mohsin Aziz and Fawzia Arshad.
The motion had also proposed that the House may authorize the Chairman Senate to make changes in the nominations of the PAC when deemed necessary.
The minister underlined that the nominations were selected by the chair after consultations with the relevant political parties present in the Senate.
Chairman Senate, Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani announced that the composition of the PAC was revised to accommodate representation from each province and the ICT.
"Accordingly, the PPPP has withdrawn its one candidature from Sindh and the PTI has withdrawn its one candidature from Punjab. Therefore, all the provinces and ICT have been covered," he added.
Recent Stories
Minister for Industries rejects plans to shut down Utility Stores Corporation
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordin ..
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 171
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendan ..
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progre ..
Thousands more children inoculated on day 2 of polio campaign in war-hit Gaza
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves
Finland's Lapland sees warmest summer on record
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project
Crop Reporting Service issues cotton production statistics
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt taking measures to improve growth rate, poor people’s life style: Coordinator to Prime Minist ..1 minute ago
-
ECP sets up Election Monitoring, Control Centre for bye-polls NA 1711 minute ago
-
Annual Butterfly month observation starts in Pakistan, new specie discovered1 minute ago
-
Secretary directs staff of Human Settlement Authority to ensure regular attendance25 minutes ago
-
Govt working on reforms & restructuring of institutions to achieve speedy progress: Talal25 minutes ago
-
Zille Shah murder: ATC remands Imtiaz Sheikh in police custody2 hours ago
-
LESCO carries out significant operation against electricity thieves2 hours ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif reviews green transport system project2 hours ago
-
PPMC reviews LESCO performance2 hours ago
-
Ameer Balaj Tipu case: Tiffi Butt’s brother-in-law shot dead3 hours ago
-
Inflation comes down, stands at 9.6 %, lowest in last three years: Minister for Information and Broa ..2 hours ago
-
LESCO detects 526 power pilferers in 24 hours2 hours ago