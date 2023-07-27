Open Menu

Senate Expands Army Act With Amendment Bill

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 27, 2023 | 02:01 PM

The amendment allows for the prosecution of individuals who disclose sensitive information related to national security and interests without proper authorization.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 20230 The Senate passed a significant amendment to the Army Act on Thursday.

Those found guilty of this offense could face up to five years in prison. However, it is clarified that if such information is revealed with the approval of the chief of army staff or an authorized officer, it would not be considered a crime.

The bill, presented by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif and presided over by Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, also imposes restrictions on political activities for state employees after their retirement, resignation, or dismissal.

A two-year ban is imposed on their participation in politics, which extends to five years if they have held sensitive positions.

Violation of these restrictions would lead to a two-year sentence.

Additionally, the Army Act Amendment Bill addresses the issue of defaming the military through electronic media, including social media.

Individuals involved in slandering or spreading hate against the military will be subject to trial under The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act. The maximum punishment for such offenses is a two-year term along with a fine.

During the Senate session, the PTI members raised objections to remarks made by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, who refused to apologize for his words. This led to tension within the session, and Senator Humayun Mohmand, who insisted on an apology, left the House in protest.

Earlier, during a joint sitting of the Parliament, Khawaja Asif had triggered controversy by making derogatory remarks about PTI women lawmakers, referring to them as "garbage."

