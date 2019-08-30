(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :The Senate, while strongly condemning illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, on Friday unanimously passed a resolution and expressed full solidarity and support to the valiant struggle of the Kashmiri people, resisting repression and military might with their spirit, grit and determination.

The Senate urged the government and all stakeholders to formulate a coherent national strategy and national stamina to sustain that strategy, said a resolution moved by leader of the House Syed Shibli Faraz on behalf of all parties.

"We also express our appreciation to all other Parliamentarians, Civil Society, Intelligentsia, Media, Human Rights organizations, all over the world, who support the just and heroic struggle of the oppressed people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," it further said.

It condemned "The illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir by India, led by Narendera Modi and the RSS gang he represents, with the aim to change the demography of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as part of their fascist and racist agenda".

The resolution said: " This annexation is an attempt to undermine the United Nations Charter, International Law and relevant UN Security Council Resolutions which seek the inalienable right of self-determination for the people of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. In pursuance of his fascist and racist agenda which is inspired by Nazi Germany, since this fascist mindset and practices are similar, the regime of Narendera Modi is committing another grave crime against humanity by turning occupied Kashmir into the world's biggest and most brutal concentration camp, with imposing curfew and it's completed lock-down, closing of all communications, with thousands Kashmiris arrested, kidnapped, maimed or martyred or raped." The Senate also welcomed the UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir and reaffirmation by the UN Secretary General of commitment to UNSC Resolutions on Kashmir. "We would also like to express appreciation of the positions taken by our friends like China, Turkey and Iran, whoseParliament has also passed a resolution in support of Kashmiri people,"the resolution said.