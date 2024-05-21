Senate expresses grief, sorrow over martyrdom of Iranian President

The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2024) The Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed a resolution expressing profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and his companions in a tragic helicopter crash on May 19.

The resolution was presented by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Senator Sherry Rehman in the House. The resolution expressed profound grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of President Iran Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister of Iran Hossein Amirabdollahian and their companions in a tragic helicopter crash.

The resolution said, “President Ebrahim Raisi was a great leader of the Muslim world and a true friend of Pakistan. Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Iranian nation in this hour of grief, and we join our Iranian brothers and sisters in mourning this irreparable loss.

It further said the demise of the President of Iran and those travelling with him is not only a huge loss to their families and the Iranian nation but to the entire Muslim Ummah.

The resolution said, the government and the people of Pakistan extend their sincerest prayers that may Allah Almighty bless the departed souls. The government of Pakistan has observed one day of national mourning on May 21, to honour the most precious lives lost in this tragedy. The House forwarded a copy of the resolution to the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Pakistan.

