Senate expresses solidarity with China on combating Coronavirus

The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with the people and the people of China facing the menace of deadly Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday unanimously adopted a resolution expressing solidarity with the people and the people of China facing the menace of deadly Coronavirus.

The resolution, moved by Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed, appreciated the Chinese government's steps for combating the menace and efforts for providing protection to the Pakistani students from the deadly virus.

The Senate assured optimum cooperation of Pakistan to China in combating the deadly novel virus.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati lauded the wisdom of Mushahid Hussain Syed for presenting the resolution, saying Pakistan would stand by with China in the hour of trial.