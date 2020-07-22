Senate extends deadline to present report on taxation issues in erstwhile FATA

Senate Wednesday, discussing political and economic issues through points of public importance, extended the deadline for presentation of report of a standing committee on taxation issues in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :Senate Wednesday, discussing political and economic issues through points of public importance, extended the deadline for presentation of report of a standing committee on taxation issues in erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Chairman Farooq Hamid Naek moved the motion under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, that the time for presentation of report of the standing committee on a point of public importance raised by Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi on January 6, 2020, regarding taxation issues arising after merger of FATA with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, may be extended for a period of sixty working days with effect from July 25, 2020.

The house passed this motion and the standing committee got extension for further 60 days.

A Calling Attention Notice regarding suspension of PIA flights was deferred on the request of the aviation minister.