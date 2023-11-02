Open Menu

Senate Extends National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 For 120 Days

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 02, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Senate extends National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for 120 days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The Senate on Thursday extended the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 for a further period of 120 days.

Caretaker Minister for Law Ahmad Irfan Aslam moved the resolution, which was adopted by the House. The extension will take effect from October 31, 2023.

The resolution says,“ That the Senate resolves to extend the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (I of 2023), for further period of one hundred and twenty days with effect from 31st October, 2023 under proviso to sub-paragraph (ii) of paragraph (a) of clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.”

Earlier, the minister laid in the Senate the National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (Ordinance No. I of 2023), as required by clause (2) of Article 89 of the Constitution.

The amended law allows custody of the arrested suspects to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for up to 30 days instead of 14 days. It also

empowers the NAB chairman to issue a warrant of arrest during the course of inquiry if an accused is not joining inquiry despite notices or willfully does not cooperate in such inquiry.

Speaking in the House, Senator Ali Zafar while questioning the legality of the NAB law said that three-member bench of the Supreme Court had already rejected the NAB law.

Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar said that the law was not person specific. He said the SC had not rejected the NAB law in toto and maintained its 70 per cent sections. The ordinance would help reorganize NAB, he observed.

Kamran Murtaza viewed that it would not be appropriate to extend the ordinance in the presence of SC judgment.

Sadia Abbasi termed the NAB black law which was imposed by a dictator. She regretted that even successive democratic governments could not set aside the black law.

Tahir Bizinjo said that the NAB law was misused to target political opponents in last over five years.

Irfan Saddique, Mushahid Hussain Sayed and Manzoor Kakar also voiced their concerns regarding the role played by NAB in the country's politics.

The senators also questioned the transparency, efficiency, and overall effectiveness of NAB's investigations and prosecutions.

APP/raz-zah-muk

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Mushahid Hussain Syed Ali Zafar October Dictator From

Recent Stories

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and ..

Dubai Business Forum spotlights climate action and challenges

19 minutes ago
 Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &a ..

Lootah Biofuels inks MoU with Atmosphere Hotels &amp; Resorts to produce biofuel ..

33 minutes ago
 18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th Novemb ..

18th edition of Dubai Airshow to begin 13th November

34 minutes ago
 Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qure ..

Special court allows transfer of Shah Mahmood Qureshi from Adiala jail to PIMS

47 minutes ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs t ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy signs four MoUs to enhance Dubai’s digital ec ..

48 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese ..

Sharjah Ruler receives delegation from Portuguese University of Coimbra

49 minutes ago
IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to ..

IGP prisons informs ECP about security threats to Imran Khan

54 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indo ..

Dubai Chambers signs MoU with PT Bank Syariah Indonesia

1 hour ago
 EAD launches climate change-focused level of Envir ..

EAD launches climate change-focused level of Enviro-Spellathon

1 hour ago
 COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

COAS Asim Munir pays visit to Azerbaijan

1 hour ago
 SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming el ..

SC directs ECP to swiftly set date for upcoming elections

2 hours ago
 The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The C ..

The 16Th Meeting Of The Foreign Ministers Of The Central Asia-republic Of Korea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan