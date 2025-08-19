Senate Extends Two Ordinances For 120 Days
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday passed two resolutions, extending the validity of the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 and the National Agri-Trade and food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025, for a further period of 120 days.
Under the resolutions, the Capital Development Authority (Amendment) Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. III of 2025), will stand extended from August 30, 2025, for four months by Article 89 of the Constitution.
Similarly, the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority Ordinance, 2025 (Ordinance No. VI of 2025), was also extended for 120 days, effective from August 30, 2025, under the same constitutional provision.
