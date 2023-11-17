Senate fails to take up business

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Senate of Pakistan faced a deadlock in conducting its business on Friday as lawmakers protested, preventing the agenda from being addressed.

Despite the scheduled items on the agenda, such as the 'Question Hour,' two calling attention notices, and a report, Senators insisted on discussing a resolution adopted on November 17, 2023.

The resolution supported the military trials of civilians arrested in the aftermath of violent protests on May 9 and called on the apex court to reconsider its verdict nullifying these trials.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani urged the Senators to address the agenda first, but Senators persisted in discussing the resolution.

As a result, the Chairman adjourned the session, which is now scheduled to resume on November 20, 2023, at 1500 hours.

This marks the second consecutive session of the ongoing 333rd Senate session that failed to conduct business due to this issue, with the previous sitting adjourned on November 14, 2023.

