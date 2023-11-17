Open Menu

Senate Fails To Take Up Business

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 17, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Senate fails to take up business

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2023) The Senate of Pakistan faced a deadlock in conducting its business on Friday as lawmakers protested, preventing the agenda from being addressed.

Despite the scheduled items on the agenda, such as the 'Question Hour,' two calling attention notices, and a report, Senators insisted on discussing a resolution adopted on November 17, 2023.

The resolution supported the military trials of civilians arrested in the aftermath of violent protests on May 9 and called on the apex court to reconsider its verdict nullifying these trials.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani urged the Senators to address the agenda first, but Senators persisted in discussing the resolution.

As a result, the Chairman adjourned the session, which is now scheduled to resume on November 20, 2023, at 1500 hours.

This marks the second consecutive session of the ongoing 333rd Senate session that failed to conduct business due to this issue, with the previous sitting adjourned on November 14, 2023.

APP/muk-zah

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Senate Business May November From Court Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in ..

Saudi Arabia secures 4-0 victory over Pakistan in World Cup qualifiers

42 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against ..

Ministry of Defence challenges SC decision against civilians’trial in military ..

54 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportuni ..

Dr Faisal invites D-8 countries to avail opportunities in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year ..

Govt to increase electricity, gas prices next year in Jan: Shamshad Akhtar

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 November 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 November 2023

6 hours ago
Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to ava ..

Envoy invites businesses from D-8 countries to avail Pakistan's trade opportunit ..

15 hours ago
 Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be coun ..

Intolerance, unacceptance of diversity can be countered through unbiased policie ..

15 hours ago
 GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

GCU to conduct pre entry test in two phases

15 hours ago
 Man found dead in Faisalabad

Man found dead in Faisalabad

15 hours ago
 Sister killed over domestic dispute

Sister killed over domestic dispute

15 hours ago
 Two people died in train hit incidents

Two people died in train hit incidents

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan