Senate for providing accommodation to visiting players within complex of cricket stadiums

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Senate on Monday passed a resolution, stressing the need for building international standard hotels within the complex of stadiums in all major cities 'with the walking approach to the stadiums for cricket players and team officials.' Senators Naseebullah Bazai and Kauda Babar moved the resolution highlighting the problems faced by commuters, patients, students, and officer-goers in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, and Karachi due to road blockages for the security of visiting foreign cricket teams.

It said, "The hotels will not only be useful for international cricket but also for PSL and other important domestic matches. They will also be cost-effectively saving millions of rupees of recurring expenditure from the national exchequer on account of security and movement of players and team officials." The resolution said the step would also help improve the security of visiting teams and prove beneficial for the promotion of cricket in the country in the long run.