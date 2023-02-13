UrduPoint.com

Senate: Four Bills Referred To Relevant Committees For Fine Tuning

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Senate: Four bills referred to relevant Committees for fine tuning

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Monday referred a total of four bills to relevant standing committees for vetting, perusal and fine-tuning.

The House deferred one bill due to absence of mover. The Chairman referred the bill titled "The Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2023, (Amendment of Articles 62 and 63 of the Constitution) to concerned Senate Standing Committee for perusal. The private bill was moved by Mehr Taj Roghani, A Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Likewise, another bill titled "The Benazir Income Support (Amendment) Bill, 2022," was also deferred due to the absence of mover Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri of Balochistan Awami Party (BAP).

The Chairman referred yet another bill titled "The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023, "to the House's relevant committee for further discussion and fine-tuning.

It was moved by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Sharing salient points of the bill, Afnan Ullah said no data protection law exists in the country right now as comparing to other countries of the world. International companies were reluctant to come to Pakistan due to absence of data protection laws.

The House referred another bill titled "The Legal Practitioners and Bar Councils (Amendment) Bill, 2023," to relevant committee. It was moved by Senator Rubina Khalid.

The Chairman referred another bill titled "The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2022." It was moved by Senator Rana Maqbool Ahmad.

