Senate Functional Committee On Less Developed Areas Meets Today

Senate functional committee on less developed areas meets today

Senate Functional Committee on less developed areas will meet today, Thursday in committee room of parliament house

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) Senate Functional Committee on less developed areas will meet today, Thursday in committee room of parliament house.The meeting will be presided over by chairman committee Senator Muhammad Usman Khan.

Committee will be given briefing on ongoing development programs in less developed areas and ptv programs in respect of these areas, PTV ongoing programs on all the languages and steps taken by PTV for improvement in telecasting the programs in Ziarar and Sherani.

The others matters will also come under consideration.

