Senate Gives Nod To Letters Of Administration, Succession Certificates Bill, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :The Senate on Monday passed the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2020 unanimously.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on behalf of Minister for Law and Justice Muhammad Farogh Naseem piloted the bill in the House.

The statement of object and reasons of the bill says upon the death of an individual, the legal heirs languish in courts for years before they are able to obtain letters of administration (for immovable properties) and succession certificates (for movable properties).

Nearly half of the population of Pakistan is likely to be involved in litigation, whereby courts are required to issue orders for the grants of letters of Administration and Succession Certificates.

Via this legislation, wherever, NADRA has a Citizen Database, and there is no dispute amongst the legal heirs, it may, after inviting public objections in newspapers, issue Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates, without the need of approaching courts. This law will also prevent fraudulent practice where there is no facility to swear affidavits through a bio-metric NAORA facility. The mechanism envisaged in the statute shall considerably reduce the burden on the courts.

