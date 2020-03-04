UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Grants 60-day Extension To Two Bodies For Presentation Of Six Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 04:49 PM

Senate grants 60-day extension to two Bodies for presentation of six reports

The Senate on Wednesday passed six motions under Rule 194 (1) for granting extension of 60 days to Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Inter-Provincial Coordination for presentation of as many reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed six motions under Rule 194 (1) for granting extension of 60 days to Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Inter-Provincial Coordination for presentation of as many reports.

The extension was granted to Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice for presentation of their five reports.

These reports related to four legislative proposals, seeking amendments in Articles 11, 45, 213 and 215 of the Constitution while Five under Rule 194 (1) and on a point of public importance regarding the sit-in of the employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation for their demands.

Likewise, Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination was also granted extension of 60 days for presentation of report on a starred question regarding the poor performance of Pakistan Teams in sports like Hockey, cricket, Squash, Snooker and Boxing at International level.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Squash Senate Sports Snooker Poor Boxing

Recent Stories

Civilians cannot be court martialled without Const ..

8 minutes ago

Dollar loses Rs 0.07 in interbank

6 minutes ago

Sydney stunned by 10-man Jeonbuk in virus-hit AFC ..

10 minutes ago

208 power pilferers caught in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago

Plan afoot to enhance NIRM capacity to 300 beds: S ..

7 minutes ago

Turkey claims migrant killed by Greek fire on bord ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.