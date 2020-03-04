Senate grants 60-day extension to two Bodies for presentation of six reports

The Senate on Wednesday passed six motions under Rule 194 (1) for granting extension of 60 days to Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Inter-Provincial Coordination for presentation of as many reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed six motions under Rule 194 (1) for granting extension of 60 days to Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Inter-Provincial Coordination for presentation of as many reports.

The extension was granted to Senate Standing Committee on Law and Justice for presentation of their five reports.

These reports related to four legislative proposals, seeking amendments in Articles 11, 45, 213 and 215 of the Constitution while Five under Rule 194 (1) and on a point of public importance regarding the sit-in of the employees of the State Life Insurance Corporation for their demands.

Likewise, Standing Committee on Inter-Provincial Coordination was also granted extension of 60 days for presentation of report on a starred question regarding the poor performance of Pakistan Teams in sports like Hockey, cricket, Squash, Snooker and Boxing at International level.