Senate Grants Extension To Committees For Presentation Of Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:58 PM

Senate grants extension to committees for presentation of reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Thursday granted 30-day extension to two Standing Committees for presentation of their reports on matters referred to them.

The House passed two motions under Rule 194 (1) to grant 30-day extension to Standing Committee on Federal Education, Professional Training, National History and Literary Heritage for presentation of its reports on the Protection against Harassment of Students in Educational Institutions Bill, 2020 and point of public importance related to the ministry Federal education and Professional Training.

Another motion under Rule 194 (1) was also passed which granted 30-day extension to Standing Committee on Religious Affairs and Inter-Faith Harmony for presentation of report on the Protection of the Rights of Religious Minorities Bill, 2020.

On behalf of Chairman Parliamentary Committee, Senator Anwaar ul Haq Kakar, a member of the committee Rana Maqbool Ahmed presented preliminary report of the committee to Protect Minorities from Forced Conversions.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs, a member of the Committee Sherry Rehman presented report of the committee on the Resolution regarding recommendation to the Government to introduce uniform pay scales for all the Government employees with particular reference t o those working in BPS-1 to BPS-16.

