Senate grants extension to seven committees for presentation of 13 reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed 13 motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 60-day extension to seven committees for presentation of 13 reports on matters referred to them.

The House granted extension to Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting for presentation of its five reports; Standing Committees on Parliamentary Affairs and Railways for presentation of their two reports each; Standing Committees on States and Frontiers Region, Housing and Works, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Senate Implementation Committee for presentation of their one report each.

Chairman of Functional Committee on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding the incident of brutal killing of an eight year girl Zehra Shah in Rawalpindi.

Chairman of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding removal of 38 employees from Press Council of Pakistan.

Earlier, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseen moved a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 that the requirement of Rule 41 of the said Rules regarding question hour be dispensed with for August 19, 2020. The motion was passed by the House and the question hour was not observed.