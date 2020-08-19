UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Grants Extension To Seven Committees For Presentation Of 13 Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 07:21 PM

Senate grants extension to seven committees for presentation of 13 reports

The Senate on Wednesday passed 13 motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 60-day extension to seven committees for presentation of 13 reports on matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate on Wednesday passed 13 motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 60-day extension to seven committees for presentation of 13 reports on matters referred to them.

The House granted extension to Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting for presentation of its five reports; Standing Committees on Parliamentary Affairs and Railways for presentation of their two reports each; Standing Committees on States and Frontiers Region, Housing and Works, National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination and Senate Implementation Committee for presentation of their one report each.

Chairman of Functional Committee on Human Rights Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding the incident of brutal killing of an eight year girl Zehra Shah in Rawalpindi.

Chairman of Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Faisal Javed presented report of the Committee on a Point of Public Importance regarding removal of 38 employees from Press Council of Pakistan.

Earlier, Leader of the House Dr Shahzad Waseen moved a motion under Rule 263 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012 that the requirement of Rule 41 of the said Rules regarding question hour be dispensed with for August 19, 2020. The motion was passed by the House and the question hour was not observed.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Business Rawalpindi August 2020 From Housing

Recent Stories

Shibli asks media to highlight govt's achievements ..

3 minutes ago

Hazrat Imam Hussain's (R.A) life, a role model for ..

3 minutes ago

IT industry progressing rapidly: Minister

3 minutes ago

EU Stands With Belarusian People, Refuses Recogniz ..

3 minutes ago

Merkel Warns Against External Interference in Situ ..

6 minutes ago

Undiscovered Russia: Sputnik Employees Looking for ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.