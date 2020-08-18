UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Grants Extension To Two Committees For Presentation Of Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 08:57 PM

Senate grants extension to two committees for presentation of reports

The Senate passed four motions on Tuesday under Rule 194 (1) granting extension of 60 working days to standing committees on foreign affairs and functional committee on human rights for presentations of reports on matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :The Senate passed four motions on Tuesday under Rule 194 (1) granting extension of 60 working days to standing committees on foreign affairs and functional committee on human rights for presentations of reports on matters referred to them.

Chairman standing committee on foreign affairs, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed moved motions under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and conduct of business in the senate, 2012, that the time for presentation of reports of the committee on two starred questions may be extended for a further period of 60 working days with effect from August 25.

The House passed both motions giving relaxation of 60 working days to the senate body on foreign affairs for presentation of reports on questions regarding the amount contributed by Pakistan so far towards financing of South Asian University (SAU) established by SAARC countries present position of the case against Dr. Aafia Siddiqui in the US.

The upper house also passed two other motions granting extension of 60 working days to functional committee on human rights for presentation of reports on points of public importance regarding arrest and naked video of young man by Station House Officer, PS Tehkal and arrest and death of a labourer in custody of police in Kotli, Azad Kashmir.

Both motions were presented by the chairman functional committee on human rights, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and the extension was granted with effect from August 24.

Chairman standing committee on railways, Senator Muhammad Asad Ali Khan Junejo presented report of the committee on a point of public importance regarding payment of amount of compensation to the injured and dead in the train accident of Tezgam Express on October 31, 2019.

Chairman standing committee on law and justice, Muhammad Javed Abbasi presented reports of the committee on the Islamabad High Court (Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Insertion of new Article 25B).

Related Topics

Pakistan Accident Injured Dead Senate Police Business Aafia Siddiqui Mushahid Hussain Syed Young Man Kotli Asad Ali Azad Jammu And Kashmir May August October 2019 2020 Islamabad High Court From Asia

Recent Stories

China Construction Bank celebrates listing two gre ..

15 minutes ago

New coronavirus screening centre opens in Fujairah

15 minutes ago

Merkel rules out easing coronavirus rules as Germa ..

22 seconds ago

Barca's Ter Stegen undergoes successful knee surge ..

23 seconds ago

Belarus leader accuses opposition of trying to 'se ..

25 seconds ago

Mauritius arrests captain of ship in oil spill: po ..

26 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.