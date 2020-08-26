Senate grants extension to two committees for presentation of seven reports

The Upper House of the Parliament (Senate) on Wednesday passed seven motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Aviation and Industries and Production for presentation of their two and five reports respectively on matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament (Senate) on Wednesday passed seven motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Aviation and Industries and Production for presentation of their two and five reports respectively on matters referred to them.

The House passed five motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Industries and Production for presentation of its reports on motion under Rule 218 regarding the situation arising out of decline in the sale of cars and other vehicles and on four starred questions about increase in the prices of locally assembled cars, the details of industries which fall under the category of large scale manufacturing industry, the acreage of land on which Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) has been established and number of persons working in the PSM.

Two other motions under Rule 194 (1) were also passed which also granted extension of 30 days to Standing Committee on Aviation for presentation of its reports on Points of Public Importance regarding alleged corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and different taxes on air tickets.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions, a member of the Committee Senator Hidayat Ullah presented report of the Committee on its visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from March 11 to March 12, 2020.