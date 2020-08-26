UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Grants Extension To Two Committees For Presentation Of Seven Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 01:31 PM

Senate grants extension to two committees for presentation of seven reports

The Upper House of the Parliament (Senate) on Wednesday passed seven motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Aviation and Industries and Production for presentation of their two and five reports respectively on matters referred to them

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :The Upper House of the Parliament (Senate) on Wednesday passed seven motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Aviation and Industries and Production for presentation of their two and five reports respectively on matters referred to them.

The House passed five motions under Rule 194 (1) granting 30-day extension to Standing Committees on Industries and Production for presentation of its reports on motion under Rule 218 regarding the situation arising out of decline in the sale of cars and other vehicles and on four starred questions about increase in the prices of locally assembled cars, the details of industries which fall under the category of large scale manufacturing industry, the acreage of land on which Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) has been established and number of persons working in the PSM.

Two other motions under Rule 194 (1) were also passed which also granted extension of 30 days to Standing Committee on Aviation for presentation of its reports on Points of Public Importance regarding alleged corruption in the project of New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and different taxes on air tickets.

On behalf of Chairman Standing Committee on States and Frontier Regions, a member of the Committee Senator Hidayat Ullah presented report of the Committee on its visit to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from March 11 to March 12, 2020.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Islamabad Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Parliament Visit Vehicles Sale March 2020 From Industry Airport

Recent Stories

Flash floods kill at least 46 in Afghanistan

3 minutes ago

NIC to hold webinar titled " Failure is part of my ..

3 minutes ago

Hong Kong stocks close flat on virus concerns

3 minutes ago

IHC disposes of petition against appointment of Sh ..

19 minutes ago

Roscosmos to Complete All Launch Vehicles Under Co ..

10 minutes ago

Two educationists jailed for committing forgery

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.