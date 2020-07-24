Senate grants extension to two committees for presentation of reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :The Upper House of Parliament on Friday passed three motions granting extension to two Standing Committees for presentation of their reports on matters referred to them.

Chairman Standing Committee on Petroleum Mohsin Aziz moved motions under Rule 194 (1) seeking extension of 60 days for presentation of reports on matters referred to it. The House passed these motions and extension was granted to present reports on Calling Attention Notice regarding shortage of gas in the country and a Point of Public Importance about distribution of natural gas amongst the provinces under Articles 158 and 172 of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Chairman Standing Committee on Defence Walid Iqbal moved another motion under Rule 194 (1) seeking extension of 60 days for presentation of report on a point of public importance regarding appointment of Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee. The motion was also passed by the House after voice voting.