Senate grants extensions for 14 key committee reports, lays four reports unanimously

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Senate on Friday approved fourteen motions to extend deadlines for presenting multiple reports concerning foreign affairs, human rights, constitutional amendments, railway reforms and unanimously adopted four reports through voice voting.

The reports presented by chairmen of respective standing committees sought Houses’ permission to condone the delay in presentation of reports and grant extra time for presentation of reports.

Senator Sherry Rahman, on behalf of Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee's report on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 24, asked by Senator Danesh Kumar regarding appointments in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on a deputation basis during the last five years. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 17, 2025.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sandu, on behalf of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Chairperson of the Functional Committee on Human Rights, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee's report on the National Commission on the Rights of Child (Amendment) Bill, 2023, introduced by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on February 20, 2023. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 19, 2025.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sandu, on behalf of Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri, Chairperson of the Functional Committee on Human Rights, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee's report on the ICT Rights of Persons with Disability (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Dr. Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur on June 10, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 19, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Article 51), introduced by Senators Manzoor Ahmed and Danesh Kumar on January 1, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 2, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Substitution of Article 140A and amendment of Article 160), introduced by Senator Khalida Ateeb on February 26, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 2, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198, and 218), introduced by Senator Aon Abbas on June 10, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 2, 2025.

Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2024 (Amendment of Article 62), introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on September 9, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 2, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on September 9, 2024.

The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 2, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Amendment of Article 27), introduced by Senator Mohammad Abdul Qadir on January 20, 2025. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 20, 2025.

Senator Shahdat Awan, on behalf of Senator Farooq Hamid Naek, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Law and Justice, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Pakistan Penal Code (Amendment) Bill, 2025 (Amendment of Sections 323, 330, and 331 of PPC), introduced by Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on January 20, 2025. The extension, if granted, will be effective from March 20, 2025.

Senator Khalida Ateeb, on behalf of Senator Bushra Anjum Butt, Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Federal education and Professional Training, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 30-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the Federal Supervision of Curricula, Textbooks, and Maintenance of Standards of Education (Amendment) Bill, 2024, introduced by Senator Qurat-ul-Ain Marri on September 9, 2024. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 18, 2025.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Railways, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 1, asked by Senator Shahadat Awan, regarding steps taken by the government to control corruption in the Railways. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 20, 2025.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Railways, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 2, asked by Senator Shahadat Awan, regarding the Rs. 55 billion loss suffered by Pakistan Railways in the financial year 2023. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 20, 2025.

Senator Jam Saifullah Khan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Railways, moved under sub-rule (1) of Rule 194 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Senate, 2012, seeking a 60-working-day extension for the presentation of the Committee’s report on the subject matter of Starred Question No. 2, asked by Senator Shahadat Awan, regarding the details of train accidents that took place in the country during the last five years. The extension, if granted, will be effective from February 20, 2025.

Senator Sadia Abbassi, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the Committee’s report on The Special Technology Zones Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2025, which seeks to amend the Special Technology Zones Authority Act, 2021.

Senator Sadia Abbassi, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the Committee’s report on The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend Section 5 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973. The bill was introduced by Senator Dr. Afnan Ullah Khan on 9th September 2024.

Senator Sadia Abbassi, on behalf of Senator Rana Mahmood ul Hassan, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat, presented the Committee’s report on The Abandoned Properties (Management) (Amendment) Bill, 2024, which seeks to amend the Abandoned Properties (Management) Act, 1975. The bill was introduced by Senator Anusha Rahman Ahmad Khan on 4th November 2024.

Senator Sherry Rehman, on behalf of Saleem Mandviwalla, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, presented the Committee’s report on the Income Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, a Money Bill aimed at amending the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

