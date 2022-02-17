UrduPoint.com

Senate Grants Extensions To Three Committees For Presenting Reports

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Senate on Thursday passed eight motions under rule 194 (1), granting extension to three standing committees for presentation of reports on matters referred to them.

Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat was granted a 30-day extension for presenting report on the Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Standing Committee on Planning, Development and Special Initiatives was also given 30-day extension for presentation of report on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

Standing Committee on Law and Justice was given 60 days extension for presentation of reports on five bills and a point of public importance related to establishment of Income Tax Tribunal in Quetta, Balochistan.

Five other bills on which reports would be presented included the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Articles 175A, 181, 182, 183, 184, 195, 196, 197 and 209); the Establishment of the Office of Wafaqi Mohtasib (Ombudsman) (Amendment) Bill, 2022; the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2022 (Amendment of Articles 1, 51, 59, 106, 154, 175A, 198 and 218); the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021 (Amendment of Article 37) and the Constitution (Amendment) Bill, 2021) (Amendment of Articles 111, 140, 260 and 275).

