Senate has vital position in parliamentary democracy: CM Bizenjo

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Tuesday said that as the upper house of the parliament, the Senate has a very important position in the parliamentary democracy.

In his message, on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of the Senate of Pakistan, the chief minister congratulated the Chairman of the Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and all the members of the Senate.

He said due to the equal representation of the four provinces in the Senate, it was of key importance in protecting the rights of the provinces.

It should be noted that special sessions and events to be held in the Parliament from March 15 to 20 regarding the celebrations.

While paying tribute to the performance of the Senate for the stability of the democratic process and the protection of the rights of the provinces, the chief minister of Balochistan especially called the approval of the 18th Amendment as the most closed chapter in the history of the Parliament.

He expressed the belief that the Parliament and especially the Upper House would continue to play its role in ensuring the protection of the democratic rights of the people and the powers of the provinces.

Democracy and democratic values will be stable in Pakistan, he said.