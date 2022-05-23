UrduPoint.com

Senate House Business Advisory Committee Meets

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 23, 2022 | 06:16 PM

Senate House Business Advisory Committee meets

House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC) of the Senate met here at the Parliament House on Monday. The Committee presided by Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani discussed in detail legislative business to be transacted during the 318th Session of the Senate, said a press release

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

Besides legislative business, the session would take up discussion on current situation of important national and international issues.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Senate Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Leader of the House Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Leader of Opposition Dr. Shehzad Waseem, Senator Faisal Subzwari, Senator Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafeeq Tareen, Senator Muhammad Qasim, Senator Hidayatullah Khan, Senator Kamil Ali Agha and Secretary Senate Mohammad Qasim Samad Khan.

