Senate House Business Advisory Committee meets

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :A meeting of the House business Advisory Committee of the Senate was held here on Tuesday to decide agenda for the current session.

The committee decided that the Senate would discuss the curfew and lockdown imposed by India in Srinagar for more than 80 days.

It would also discuss the issues related to Pakistan Medical and Dental Council and health system in the country.

The meeting was attended by Senators from the government and opposition benches.