Senate House Business Advisory Committee Meets

Mon 08th June 2020 | 11:20 PM

Senate House Business Advisory Committee meets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :The Senate House Business Advisory Committee met here Monday with Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani in the chair.

The committee finalized procedure and modalities for the 299th session of the Senate, said a press release.

Detailed discussion was held about legislation, adjournment motions, issues of public importance including COVID-19 and other house business to be taken in the session.

Speaking on the occasion, the chairman urged senators to maintain social distance during the session and ensure implementation of SOPs in this regard.

The participants assured their full support to the chairman.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, Leader of the House Dr. Shahzad Waseem, Leader of the Opposition Raja Zafarul Haq, Federal Minister Azam Khan Swati, Senators Sajjid Hussain Turi, Sherry Rehman, Muhammad Ali Saif, Muhammad Usman Kakar, Sirajul Haq, Sitara Ayaz, Dr Jehanzaib Jamaldini, Aurangzeb Khan and Advisor to the PM on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan.

Your Thoughts and Comments

