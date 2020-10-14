Senate House committee postponed due to absence of CDA officials

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Senate House Committee on Wednesday postponed due to absence of Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials.

Chairman of the Committee Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, Senator Samina, Senator Kalsoom Parveen and Senator Muhammad Javed Abbasi were present in the meeting. Initially the meeting started in chair of Senator Javed Abbasi and later joined by Chairman of the committee Saleem Mandviwalla.

The committee unanimously decided to postpone the meeting due to absence of CDA officials. The committee was agenda to get briefing regarding non-responsive attitude of Chief Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad regarding their willingness to undertake maintenance work in Parliament lodges. The committee was also on agenda to discuss about the utilization-plan of 83 suites of the Senators in the Parliament Lodges and progress report regarding maintenance work of suites of senators.