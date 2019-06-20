Senate House committee to meet on June 26 in parliament lodges

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th June, 2019) House committee meeting of Senate will take place in parliament lodges on June 26.Committee meeting will be held at old PIPS hall parliament lodges Islamabad under Senator Saleem Mandri wala on June 26.

During the meeting, Chairman Capital Development Authority will give briefing to house committee regarding negligence of CDA in auction of shops of parliament lodges.Fire safety plan from CDA for parliament lodges will also be taken into consideration during the meeting.