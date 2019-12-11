Senate Implementation Committee discusses various issues of public importance

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :The Senate Implementation Committee Wednesday took a notice of the matter pertaining to Dr Lal Rehman whose appointment on the basis of FATA Domicile was denied by the Federal Public Service Commission ( FPSC ).

Senator Hidayatullah who raised the matter contended that placement of an advertisement once again for the same position must be put on hold unless clear directions have been issued from the Establishment Division.

Deliberating over the matter regarding issuance of Pakistan Origin Cards to Pakistanis living in European countries, the committee was informed that as per circular letter, banks are allowed to use certain documentation to ascertain their identity, as an alternative arrangement for biometric verification. This notification was issued by the SBP on October 7.

As desired by the Senate Special Committee, the SBP provided copies of documents to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for circulation in all embassies especially the Gulf countries for awareness.

Senator Sajjad Turi who raised this issue of public importance appreciated the SBP and related organizations for their diligence.

Discussing the matter of illegal occupation of property, raised by Senator Aurangzeb Khan, the Committee was of the view that NAB must be summoned in the next meeting to get details of this case.

The matter was referred to the Senate chairman on the request of Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, regarding implementation status of the report of the Senate Standing Committee on Petroleum.

Adopted by the House on November 8, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi was of the view that it is the collective responsibility of the Senate to ensure that the recommendations of the report are implemented.

He asserted that it would benefit the country as a whole and would play a phenomenal role in curbing corruption by mafias in the Petroleum Sector.

OGRA chairperson supported an in-house solution. She asserted that referring matters to NAB is not the answer to our problems. It was agreed that a progress update be given in the next meeting.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Dilawar Kahan and was attended by Senator Aurangzeb Khan, Senator Molvi Faiz Muhammad, Senator Naseebullah Bazai, Senator Nighat Mirza, Senator Saleem Zia, Senator Sardar Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Senator Sajjad Hussain Turi, Senator Taj Muhammad Afridi, Senator Hidayatullah and senior officers of the Ministry Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, FPSC, NADRA, board of Revenue, KP, Petroleum Division, Establishment Division.

Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Minister for State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan were also present.