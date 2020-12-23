UrduPoint.com
Senate Issues SOPs For Holding Committee Meetings

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The Senate Secretariat on Wednesday issued anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) for holding committee meetings at the parliament house.

As per guidelines, no individual will be allowed to accompany the respected senators into the parliament house.

Only one person will be allowed to accompany the Ministers/ Ministers of State.

Only two officers, not below BS-20, from Ministries/Divisions invited to the meeting, shall attend the meeting, said a notification issued here.

All respected senators and every other individual entering the parliament house will go through thermal-gun screening.

Parliamentary Reporters Association will shortlist five (5) journalist reporters for entry into the committee rooms in view of limited space.

All respected senators and other attendees will use face mask, gloves andsanitizer during the meeting.

