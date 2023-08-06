(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :JUI-F member Kamran Murtaza on Sunday staged a symbolic walkout from Senate, in a protest of the government's handling of the census and its methodology for population counting, while also drawing attention to anomalies and the reduction of population in Balochistan.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, Murtaza claimed that the latest digital census had reduced the population of Balochistan by 6.4 million. He staged a walkout in protest, citing anomalies in the census process.

In response to Kamran Murtaza, Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar stated that the country's population has experienced a growth of 3.2 percent. The census results have been declared after undergoing thorough verifications.

Minister for Finance and Revenue Ishaq Dar asserted that the census decision was made during the tenure of the previous Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government. He emphasized that Rs 34 billion were allocated for conducting the census, urging the importance of fact-checking before making statements about it.

Mian Raza Rabbani called upon the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to openly communicate and clarify the timeframe for the delimitation process. He stressed that the ECP should complete the exercise within nine days to ensure that the elections are conducted within the mandated 90-day period. Rabbani asserted that any delay in the elections would be a violation of the constitution.