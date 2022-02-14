UrduPoint.com

Senate Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Mian Channu Incident

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Parliamentarians in the upper house on Monday expressed grave concerns over the Mian Channu mob lynching tragic incident and demanded strict action against the perpetrators

Responding on point of order in the Senate, Leader of the House in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem said that all the political parties and the nation are united against such an incident.

He said that the government would take strict action against the perpetrators of this inhuman incident.

Talking on point of order, Senator Irfan Siddiqui said that positive and concrete steps should be taken to control incidents like Mian Channu in the future.

He said that all the political parties are united on the issue. He said that such incidents have brought bad Names for the country. He suggested that a committee should be formed to look into such matters.

In a point of order Senator Ijaz Chaudhry said that the Senate and National Assembly and all provincial assemblies should give a message of tolerance and unity.

Senator Prof. Sajid Mir said that taking law into hand and killing any person cannot be supported at all.

He said that all those involved in mob lynching should be brought into justice as no one should be allowed to take the law into their hands.

Senator Azam Nazir Tarar said that the Upper House should discuss the Mian Channu incident in detail. He said that such inhuman incidents are unacceptable.

On the concerns of Senator Danesh Kumar that the Sindh police harassed Baloch people in Karachi, Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani sought a report from Inspector General and Chief Secretary Sindh regarding this issue.

