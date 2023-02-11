UrduPoint.com

Senate Making Effective Legislation For Public Welfare, Says Sanjrani

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 11, 2023 | 08:46 PM

The Chairman Senate has said that the Governor Sindh's consultation for the development of the province would be welcomed as he has the best interests for the province and public welfare projects.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 11th, 2023) Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani met with Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori at the Governor House in Karachi on Saturday.

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed matters related to the development of the province, public welfare initiatives, legislation in the upper house and other matters of importance.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Federal government's initiatives are important in the development of the province. He said various projects in the province are being completed with the assistance of the Federal Government.

The Chairman Senate said that the upper house is making effective legislation for public welfare.

He said that Governor Sindh's consultation for the development of the province would be welcomed as he has the best interests for the province and public welfare projects.

In another development, the Parliament House will host a ceremony to commemorate the 50 years of unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan on Monday.

The ceremony will be attended by prominent political leaders, including the Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf, and Senator Mian Raza Rabbani.

The ceremony will begin with a presentation of a floral wreath on the monument of unsung heroes of democracy, installed at the lawn of the Parliament House followed by the speeches from the worthy Parliamentarians.

In a statement, Speaker Raja Parvez Ashraf said, the unsung heroes of democracy in Pakistan are the backbone of our country's democratic movement. Paying tribute to them, he said their sacrifices and tireless efforts have laid the foundation for the democratic system that we enjoy today.

