Open Menu

Senate Meeting Of SBBU Shringal Approves Budget For Year 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 22, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Senate meeting of SBBU Shringal approves budget for year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Senate meeting of Shaheed Banazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shringal Upper Dir chaired by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Higher education, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 608.650 million for the year 2023-24.

Senate members were informed about the administrative and financial affairs of the varsity.

It was told that number of students has increased by 100 per cent while recruitments have been reduced to almost fifty per cent which has strengthened financial position of the university.

It was said that steps have been taken to ensure better financial management and further improve administrative affairs.

Addressing the senate meeting, caretaker minister appreciated efforts of varsity administrative to improve financial management and increasing number of students in under developed area of Shringal.

Related Topics

Senate Martyrs Shaheed Education Budget Dir Million

Recent Stories

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unv ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment unveils comprehensive plan for Ei ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bi ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further bolster bilateral cooperation

24 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and ..

Nahyan bin Zayed restructures Abu Dhabi Chess and Mind Games Club&#039;s Board o ..

29 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board m ..

Sultan bin Ahmed chairs &#039;Wekaya&#039; board meeting

29 minutes ago
 PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for ..

PM urges Int’l Community to devise mechanism for economic justice

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat c ..

Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

34 minutes ago
Security forces continue to render sacrifices in w ..

Security forces continue to render sacrifices in war on terror: Asif

37 minutes ago
 Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concer ..

Billie Eilish to headline climate awareness concert at Paris' Eiffel Tower

41 minutes ago
 Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of div ..

Experts emphasizes over promoting narrative of diversity, inclusion and peace am ..

54 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners ..

Museum of the Future celebrates strategic partners at annual ceremony

59 minutes ago
 Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on pr ..

Artificial Intelligence Office holds session on principles of generative AI

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million ch ..

Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) gives Rs 13 million cheque to PHF for Aikman's outst ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan