Senate meeting of SBBU Shringal approves budget for year 2023-24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Senate meeting of Shaheed Banazir Bhutto University (SBBU) Shringal Upper Dir chaired by Provincial Caretaker Minister for Higher education, Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar on Thursday approved a budget of Rs 608.650 million for the year 2023-24.

Senate members were informed about the administrative and financial affairs of the varsity.

It was told that number of students has increased by 100 per cent while recruitments have been reduced to almost fifty per cent which has strengthened financial position of the university.

It was said that steps have been taken to ensure better financial management and further improve administrative affairs.

Addressing the senate meeting, caretaker minister appreciated efforts of varsity administrative to improve financial management and increasing number of students in under developed area of Shringal.