UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Senate Meeting Of WUS Approves Annual Budgets

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 06:30 PM

Senate meeting of WUS approves annual budgets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The 4th Senate meeting of Women University Swabi (WUS) chaired by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Tuesday approved annual budgets of the varsity for 2016-17, 2107-18 and 2020-21.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Shahana Urooj informed the meeting about overall performance, inquiries and future projects of the varsity. The meeting also discussed audit report of the university for financial year 2014-19.

Addressing the meeting, KP Governor directed proper dress code for the university and said that it would help reduce financial burden on the parents.

He said that a system should be introduced to check papers by hiring PhD scholars aiming transparency, marking system and restore confidence of students.

The governor also sought details of higher education institutions that were given affiliations during last ten years.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad and concerned officials.

Related Topics

Senate Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Education Swabi Women

Recent Stories

Realme launches its first 108MP camera and trendse ..

12 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. ..

13 minutes ago

Samsung’s “Galaxy Week” offers amazing bundl ..

22 minutes ago

CPEC set to become High-Quality Demonstration Proj ..

30 minutes ago

PTI lawmakers attack disgruntled members of their ..

54 minutes ago

PTCL introduces Balochi Language on its Automated ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.