Senate meeting of WUS approves annual budgets

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2021 ) :The 4th Senate meeting of Women University Swabi (WUS) chaired by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shah Farman Tuesday approved annual budgets of the varsity for 2016-17, 2107-18 and 2020-21.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Dr. Shahana Urooj informed the meeting about overall performance, inquiries and future projects of the varsity. The meeting also discussed audit report of the university for financial year 2014-19.

Addressing the meeting, KP Governor directed proper dress code for the university and said that it would help reduce financial burden on the parents.

He said that a system should be introduced to check papers by hiring PhD scholars aiming transparency, marking system and restore confidence of students.

The governor also sought details of higher education institutions that were given affiliations during last ten years.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Higher Education, Daud Khan, Additional Secretary Finance, Safeer Ahmad and concerned officials.