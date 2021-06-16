UrduPoint.com
Senate Meetings Approve Budget 2021-22 For Three KP Universities

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Senate meetings approve budget 2021-22 for three KP universities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The separate Senate meeting of FATA University, Bacha Khan University Charsadda and University of Technology Nowshera, presided by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Wednesday approved budget 2021-22 for the three universities.

The Senate meetings after having a detailed discussion on the technical aspects and priorities of the budget for the financial year 2021-22 prepared by the said universities gave approval.

It may be mentioned that as per the orders of Governor KP Shah Farman, a letter was issued by the Chancellor's Office to all the public sector universities of the province to prepare the budget for the financial year 2021-22 well in time and submit it for approval in June for the approval.

The senate meetings was attended by Chief Minister's aide on Higher education Kamran Bangash, MPA Ghazan Jamal, Principal Secretary to the Governor, Secretary Higher Education, Additional Secretary Finance, Vice Chancellors of the Universities and other members of the senate.

