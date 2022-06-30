UrduPoint.com

Senate Meetings Of University Of Peshawar, UoC Approves Budgets For Year 2022-23

Senate meetings of University of Peshawar, UoC approves budgets for year 2022-23

Senate meeting of University of Peshawar (UoP) chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Thursday approved budget of the varsity for year 2022-23 and directed administration to address the reservations of members

The meeting also concurred to conduct inquiry regarding assets of the varsity, use of PUTA Hall, allotment and fake degrees through Provincial Inspection Team. The inspection team was also directed to present a fact finding report within 45 days.

University was also directed to prepare a plan to reduce deficit and take steps to promote research and commercialization for increasing financial resources.

The minster also chaired senate meeting of University of Chitral (UoC) that approved rationalized budget of the varsity being reviewed by a committee following directives of previous senate meeting.

Meeting also appreciated performance of committee to timely address concerns of members and for including their suggestions in budget preparation.

Meeting among others was attended by MPA, Pir Fida, Vice Chancellors of UoP and UoC, Special Secretary Higher Education and concerned officials of finance and establishment departments.

