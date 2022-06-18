Senate meetings of WUM, US&T Bannu approve budget for year 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate meetings of Women University Mardan (WUM) and University of Science and Technology (US&T) Bannu chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher Education Kamran Bangash on Saturday approved budget of varsities for the year 2022-23.

Participants of both senate meetings were also informed about various aspects of the budget, existing financial affairs and performance of universities.

Addressing senate meeting of WUM, provincial minister appreciated performance of the varsity in short span of five years and said that university was included in best institutions of the country.

Senate meeting of US&T Bannu also approved budget of the varsity and decided that committee comprising representatives of higher education, finance department, establishment and Chancellor Office would rationalize the budget to address deficit.

Senate meetings that were held separately were attended by Vice Chancellors, Secretary Higher Education and concerned staff of higher education, finance and establishment department.