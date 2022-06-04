UrduPoint.com

Senate Meetings Of WUS, UoS Approved Budget For 2022-23

Sumaira FH Published June 04, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Senate meetings of WUS, UoS approved budget for 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate meetings of Women University Swabi (WUS) and University of Swat (UoS) Saturday approved budget of both varsities for the year 2022-23.

Meetings were chaired by Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash. Meetings discussed different aspects of budgets prior to approval.

Senate meeting also constituted four-member committee to discuss budget rationalization of UoS while a separate committee was constituted to remove concerns of senate members relating to WUS.

On the occasion, it was told that one academic bloc in WUS would be completed in current week while three academic blocs would be completed by June 30. The meeting was also informed about ongoing construction work in UoS.

