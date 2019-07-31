Senate meets today in connection with no trust motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st July, 2019) Senate session in connection with No-Trust motion against the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Salim Mandivalla will be held today (Thursday) .Sources said two items agenda has been worked out for Senate session regarding no trust motion which will be presented in the house today.

The No trust motion agenda has been prepared and sent to the Secretary Senate.

The no trust motion against the chairman and deputy chairman of Senate is the part of this agenda.No-Trust Motion will be presented against the chairman in first place during Senate session while the ballot papers have been printed last day evening.