Senate, NA Sessions Scheduled For Today Postponed Till Monday Afternoon

Sat 04th January 2020 | 12:29 PM

The sources say that Sessions of Senate and National Assembly have been postponed due to differences among the leaders of opposition parties for certain demands.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 4th, 2020) In latest development regarding legislation in Army Act and the Constitution to give extension to Chief of Army Staff (COAS), the Senate and National Assembly sessions have been postponed till Monday afternoon.

The Senate and National Assembly Sessions were scheduled for Saturday (today) for legislation on the subject matter. According to the official statements, Senate Session will be held on Monday at 3:00 pm while National Assembly session will be on the same day at 4:00 pm.

Taking to Twitter, Senate officials confirmed that the session has been delayed till Monday afternoon. The sources say that Senate and National Assembly’s sessions were postponed till Monday after just because of some opposition parties’ leaders who boycotted the proceedings for their some demands.

Similarly, the session of the National Assembly was also postponed till Monday, 3:00 pm—completely opposite the expectations of the ruling party which was saying confidently that approval of the bill would go smooth.

On Friday, Joint Committee on Defence gave approval to the bill for legislation in the Army Act and the Constitution. Till yesterday, all opposition parties were on the same page for legislation on Army act and the Constitution, and they expressed full support to the ruling PTI for the subject matter. But today differences have been reported among the political leaders of opposition parties for their certain demands. In yesterday session of the National Assembly, PML-N leader Khwaja Asif demanded production orders for two MNAs but, meantime, the session was adjourned till Saturday, 11 am.

