Senate, National Assembly Set To Meet Today

Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:16 AM

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 8th, 2021) Sessions of the Senate and the National Assembly will separately be held at Parliament House in Islamabad on Monday.

The Upper House will meet at 4:30 p.m., while the Lower House will resume at six p.m.

Besides legislative business, both the Houses will discuss matters of national and international importance.

Last week, the opposition staged protest at the National Assembly over increase in the prices of petroleum products, power tariff and devaluation of ghee.

The lawmakers from the opposition chided Prime Minister Imran Khan for criticism of the past rulers for increasing the POL prices and power tariff. They also mentioned criticism by PM Khan when used to address from the container.

As the Senate proceedings commenced on Friday, Leader of the Opposition in the House Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani said that many opposition lawmakers would like to speak on price hike. He said that a token walkout would be staged by the opposition as a mark of protest against the government’s anti-people policies.

PPP’s Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar also recorded his protest when the house continued with the routine business, pointing out that the agenda should be suspended to take up the issues facing the people.

“ Lives of the people have been destroyed and we are thinking as if everything is normal,” said Senator Mustafa pointing out that sugar was being sold at Rs160 per kg.

The opposition members chanted slogans of “sugar thieves” and “flour thieves”. The opposition senators took the prime minister to task for making the life of the common man miserable due to rising inflation. They gathered in front of the Senate chairman’s podium to chant anti-government slogans before staging a walkout from the house as a mark of protest against the unprecedented price hike.

The situation was not different in the National Assembly as it also witnessed a bit noise where the opposition members chanted slogans of “shame, shame” continued during speeches against price hike. Some members were also seen holding placards inscribed with slogans demanding reversal of hike in petroleum prices.

