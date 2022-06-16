UrduPoint.com

Senate Observes One-minute Silence Over Gopi Chand Narang's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Senate observes one-minute silence over Gopi Chand Narang's death

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :Senate on Thursday observed one-minute silence on the sad demise of Gopi Chand Narang, an eminent urdu literature's scholar from Balochistan.

On the appeal of Senator Danesh Kumar of Balochistan Awami Party, the upper house of the parliament observed one-minute silence to pay tribute the services of renowned writer for the promotion of Urdu literature.

Offering condolence over the sad demise of Gopi, who was born in Balochistan on February 11, 1931, Senator Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz said he was a big name in the Urdu literature but most of people had no knowledge about this towering figure in the literature's world.

He said he was conferred upon civil awards by the both Pakistan and Indian governments to acknowledge his marvelous services in the promotion of Urdu literature.

Senator Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), expressing grief and sorrow over the departure of Gopi Chand Narang from this world, urged the Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani to write a letter eulogizing his splendid services in the promotion of Urdu literature.

Senator Rubina Khalid of PPP also prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul of Urdu literature's ambassador Gopi Chand Narang on this occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Senate Balochistan World Parliament Pakistan Peoples Party February Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Sad Sadiq Sanjrani

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

48 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

4 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

12 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.