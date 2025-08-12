Open Menu

Senate Observes One Minute’s Silence On Gurdeep Singh’s Mother Demise

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2025 | 06:00 PM

Senate observes one minute’s silence on Gurdeep Singh’s mother demise

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) The Senate on Tuesday observed a minute’s silence to condole the death of the mother of Senator Gurdeep Singh.

At the outset of the Upper House sitting, Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani directed the members to observe a minute’s silence as a mark of respect, which was solemnly observed by the House.

APP/tsw-zah

