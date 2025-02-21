Senate Offer Prayers For Barkhan Bus Victims
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) The Senate on Friday strongly condemned the killing of seven bus passengers in the Barkhan city of Balochistan and offered a prayer for those who embraced martyrdom.
Presiding over the 346th session of the Upper House, Senator Irfan-ul-Haque Siddiqui highlighted the tragic incident in which seven passengers were shot and killed in the Barkhan area of Balochistan.
Senator Shahadat Awan on the request of the chair led the prayer for the departed souls.
The House expressed solidarity with the families of the victims. A special prayer was also offered for the safety and stability of the country, seeking protection from anti-state elements.
APP/tsw-rzr-tmg
