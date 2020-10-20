Senate offers condolence on death of Senator Rashid Rabbani

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The upper house of the parliament on Tuesday expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of Senator Rashid Hussain Rabbani.

In a condolence resolution moved by Senator Raza Rabbani in the Senate, the house prayed Allah almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family members.

Senator Mola Baksh Chandio said that late Senator Rashid Hussain Rabbani was true and committed worker of Pakistan Peoples Party and contributed a lot for supremacy of democracy.