Senate Offers Fateha For APS’s Martyrs, Siddique Ul Farooq
Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior politician Siddique-ul-Farooq.
Kamran Murtaza led the fateha at the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani.
