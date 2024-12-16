Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 06:21 PM

The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragic incident and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior politician Siddique-ul-Farooq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of the martyrs of Army Public school (APS) Peshawar tragic incident and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior politician Siddique-ul-Farooq.

Kamran Murtaza led the fateha at the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani.

