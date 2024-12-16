Senate offers Fateha for APS’s martyrs, Siddique ul Farooq

The Senate on Monday offered fateha for the departed soul of the martyrs of Army Public School (APS) Peshawar tragic incident and Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) senior politician Siddique-ul-Farooq

Kamran Murtaza led the fateha at the request of Chairman Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gillani.