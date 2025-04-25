Senate Offers Fateha For Brother Of Senator Fawzia Arshad
Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2025 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) The Senate on Friday offered Fateha for the departed soul of the brother of Senator Fawzia Arshad.
Senator Atta Ur Rehman led the Fateha, while members of the House expressed heartfelt condolences to Senator Fawzia Arshad and her family.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Youth killed by mentally unstable uncle in Abbottabad3 minutes ago
-
Senate offers Fateha for brother of Senator Fawzia Arshad4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs to manage regular mechanical inspection of swings in parks23 minutes ago
-
Business community’s role lauded in country’s socio-economic development23 minutes ago
-
Measures being made for socio-economic development of South Waziristan33 minutes ago
-
Police earn praise for thwarting terrorist attack53 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 98,200 cusecs water53 minutes ago
-
District admin, departments lauded for successful conduct of Derajat festival 20251 hour ago
-
14 power thieves nabbed1 hour ago
-
Governor condemns Pahalgam incident, Indian allegations against Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Punjab launches groundbreaking report on women protection helpline 17372 hours ago
-
CM Maryam’s women-centric vision transforming Punjab’s social landscape2 hours ago